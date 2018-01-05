>
10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
  
Porridge on Tuesday Diet
Us women can get pretty busy. That's why this the Porridge on Tuesday diet is so good, it is completely tailored to you - your eating habits and your daily schedule - so that you can basically become a healthier version of your normal self without too much effort.

It works like this, you fill in an online questionnaire and are given a bespoke eating and exercise plan that works around what food you already buy and your lifestyle. There are little rewards along the way too.

It's a great way to stay slim for life, rather than losing a few pounds and then piling them back on again once you've finished the diet.
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
