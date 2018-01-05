In this article





















Porridge on Tuesday Diet

Us women can get pretty busy. That's why this the Porridge on Tuesday diet is so good, it is completely tailored to you - your eating habits and your daily schedule - so that you can basically become a healthier version of your normal self without too much effort.



It works like this, you fill in an online questionnaire and are given a bespoke eating and exercise plan that works around what food you already buy and your lifestyle. There are little rewards along the way too.



It's a great way to stay slim for life, rather than losing a few pounds and then piling them back on again once you've finished the diet.











