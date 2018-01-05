Balance Box Diet

This diet is great for the time-poor person who has only a few pennies to spend. Balance Box deliver three meals a day plus two snacks to your door, wherever you are in the UK.



The food is fresh, ethical, healthy (of course!) and yummy, so it makes dieting really simple. The food packages are designed by expert chefs and nutritionists. They include things like roasted peach muesli, Mediterranean pasta salad and chicken curry, scrum!



You can choose from two different types, the market menu plan which is 1,200 calories a day and is ideal for women, and the supersized market menu plan which is 1,800 calories a day and is ideal for men. Prices start at £16.99 a day and you can see from their site that the diet really seems to work!

