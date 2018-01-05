>
>
10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
  
Sweet Poison Diet
In this article

Sweet Poison Diet


If you've got a sweet tooth this could be the diet for you. It teaches you how to ban sugar from your diet and it's had some good results.

David Gillespie came up with the diet when, realising he was overweight, he did some research into our modern diet and looked at why we're chubbier nowadays than we used to be.

He decided that the answer was too much sugar, so he cut it out and lost weight. He's now come up with a five-step plan to kicking the sugar habit.

It might not be for everyone, but it's definitely worth a go! You can find out more here.
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
Tags The best weight loss diets
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebrities'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         