The MILF diet

Yes, we know it's got a bit of a naughty title, but that's kind of why we like it. You don't have to be a MILF to try this diet, of course, but it's based around the idea that MILFs are confident, sexy and radiate natural feminity.



And, according to the diet's founder Jessica Porter, you can be all of these things by eating whole, plant-based food.



The diet is quite restricting, you're meant to avoid refined sugars, processed food, meat and dairy, but there are lots of yummy recipes like lemony quinoa salad and edamame dip.



This diet helps you to lose weight, of course, but also it makes you healthier, more energised and look your best.