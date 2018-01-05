>
>
10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
  
Soupa Juice Diet
In this article

Soupa Juice Diet


This brand spanking new diet is ideal for anyone who wants to kick start their healthy 2013 with a good cleanse.

It gets rid of all the toxins that might have built up in your body over Christmas and makes you feel more energised and ready to take on 2013.

The cleanse lasts for five days. Each day you'll have around 17 (yes 17!) different fruits and vegetables, all provided for you by the lovely ladies at Soupa Juice. Each day you have a juice for breakfast, a mid-morning smoothie, a smoothie for lunch and if you're sick of juice by then don't you worry, you can have a bowl of soup for dinner.

During the cleanse you'll get all the fatty acids and nutrients you need, plus a whole load of super foods.

It might sound tough, but this detox will leave you not only looking better (people have lost eight pounds in just five days) but feeling better too!
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
Tags The best weight loss diets
 

Latest… 05/01/2018
