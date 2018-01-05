Drop Zone Diet

Want to kick start that weight loss? Well then, you might just want to try out the Drop Zone Diet.



It's the diet that was designed for celebs and models who wanted to shed those last few niggling pounds before a photo shoot and now there's a book explaining to us normal people how to lose 14 lbs in 14 days.



Ok, so we might not have any photo shoots on the horizon, but we've got holidays and parties we want to look good for!



The diet was created by nurtitionist Jeanette Jackson who really knows her stuff. It's quite a strict diet of soups, juices, meat and veg, cutting out tea, coffee and alcohol, but if you've got a big occasion that you want to look slim for, it could be worth it.