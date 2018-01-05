>
>
10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
 Photo 11/11 
Drop Zone Diet
In this article

Drop Zone Diet


Want to kick start that weight loss? Well then, you might just want to try out the Drop Zone Diet.

It's the diet that was designed for celebs and models who wanted to shed those last few niggling pounds before a photo shoot and now there's a book explaining to us normal people how to lose 14 lbs in 14 days.

Ok, so we might not have any photo shoots on the horizon, but we've got holidays and parties we want to look good for!

The diet was created by nurtitionist Jeanette Jackson who really knows her stuff. It's quite a strict diet of soups, juices, meat and veg, cutting out tea, coffee and alcohol, but if you've got a big occasion that you want to look slim for, it could be worth it.
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
Tags The best weight loss diets
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNew celebrity couples
Jennifer Aniston's dating historySexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         