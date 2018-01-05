The Biggest Loser diet The Biggest Loser diet sounds like the answer to every dieter's prayers - "Biggest? Loser? I'm in!"



If you haven't seen The Biggest Loser show, the reality TV weight loss program straight from the States where contestants battle to lose the most weight in the least amount of time, then you're missing out on the sweat and tears of what makes this diet so great.



The diet itself is the brainchild of Nutritionist Cheryl Forberg, who adapted the diet that the contestants use on the show into three nifty dieting books so that everyone has the option to try the diet without having to subject themselves to public scrutiny on the TV.



Ever since the books were released in 2005, and more recently in 2009 and 2010 the plan has got a bit of a cult following from dieters everywhere.



The idea of the diet is to lose as much weight as possible in the shortest space of time - we all know that this does not sound advisable or particularly healthy but if you're looking for a rapid weight loss plan, this is it.



Plus if you stick to the basic formula of 'Eat less and well + do more exercise = lose weight', then this diet can actually be a really great option to try.



Sounds like something you wanna do?



How it works:





There are different options so you will need to work out which diet plan book will work best for your lifestyle. There is the compact 2005 edition of The Biggest Loser diet, then the more long-term '



No matter which one you choose they still have the same core message of eating 3 normal meals a day with the allowance for 2 snacks as well as exercising.



The main thing to note about this diet is that it's not one of cutting out certain food groups cold turkey. This is one about balance.



You will be expected to eat round 1,100 calories per day (about half the daily recommended amount for women), and of these 45% from carbohydrates, 30% from protein, and 25% from healthy fats.



If you're looking to reach the full benefits of this diet then you need to get up off that sofa and put on that work-out wear too, this is not about purely dieting one bit. It is recommended that as well as sticking to the dieting principals you also partake in 60-90 minutes of exercise, 4 times per week.

So this means sure you eat regular meals containing the right kinds of food, keeping a food journal to develop a mind over matter attitude and partaking in regular exercise to keep that body fit and healthy.

Typical day:

As this diet is not one of deprivation you will have a pretty regular day, expect to eat 3 meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner with 2 snacks (of 200 calories) per day.



The diet takes its nutritional base from the classic food pyramid consisting of four servings a day of fruits and vegetables, three of protein, two of whole grains, and no more than 200 calories of “extras” like desserts.



You will find everything you need to know about the recipe options and ideas can be found in the books but if you need some extra inspiration check out the



Results:

Given the plan's fool-proof dieting formula of regular eating, calorie counting and exercise it would be pretty difficult not to lose a substantial amount of weight on this diet.



The actual weight loss itself will depend on which option you choose and your original weight.



However as rough guideline an independent study published in the American Journal of Medicine in 2011 reported that 14 Biggest Loser contestants lost an average of a whopping 133 pounds (39% of their initial weight) after seven months on the plan.



Plus points:

Six weeks of healthy food and regular exercise has other benefits than just weight loss. It can reduce the risk of diabetes, cut the risk of cancer and dementia and boost your heart's health and your immune system.



As the diet is not as restrictive as others you will be less likely to veer off after a few weeks of trying. The food you will be eating should also be enough to fill you up and give you enough energy to exercise.



You will also be in complete control of what you eat and given nutritional advice so once the plan finishes you will be able to transfer these skills into your everyday life.



Downsides:

Because you are preparing everything for yourself, you are ultimately in control if it's good or bad, if you are adverse to cooking this might not be for you.



Also as the diet naturally goes for fresh produce, meats and fish it can be quite expensive.



As well as this once the diet is over you can experience some weight gain. If you follow the principals of a healthy diet and exercise though, you will not need to diet again. It's all about self control.



More Information:

