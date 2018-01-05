- Bikini diet |beach body diet | Lose weight before your holidays

Bikini Diet | Beach Body Diet Eeeeeeek it's bikini diet season already, how did that happen?!



According to a recent study by ASDA today is the day that most of us women are going to start the slow trudge towards beautiful beach body.



A whopping 4 out of 5 women asked said that they plan to slim down by summer to make sure everything is looking sexy on the shoreline.



Body confidence is one thing but having a sexy, healthy shape to be proud of is quite another.



Our express bikini diet is designed to blitz 3 kilos (6.6lb) in fifteen days using a fat-burning plan with a low glycaemic index.



See how our bikini diet works, what's on the menu , what superfoods to eat and a selection of low-fat recipes to try out.



You can look brilliant in your bikini this summer so long as you keep your diet healthy and you keep active. It's just common sense.



However a good diet plan can give you just the head start you need...



We'll teach you what you need to know to make the low GI bikini diet work wonders for you.





