Fat-burning superfoods These low-GI superfoods also have fat-burning properties.



- They're low in fat and actually burn fat.

- They help prevent storage of fat and help build muscle.

- They stop the body from absorbing fat.



Increase your intake of: aubergines

mushrooms

low-fat yoghurt

fat-free cottage cheese

oily fish

lean meat

pepper

celery

apples

Avoid eating: mayonnaise

cakes

anything in breadcrumbs

sausages

fried food

quiches

ice cream