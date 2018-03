A typical day's intake Breakfast Green tea (no sugar)

2 slices of wholemeal bread drizzled with a little extra virgin olive oil

1 egg

2 clementines or 2 apricots

Lunch Kidney bean and red and yellow pepper salad

Baked salmon fillet with green beans

1 slice of wholegrain bread

2 kiwis

Water and tea

Dinner Homemade minestrone soup

Grilled skinless chicken with basmati rice

Low-fat cottage cheese sprinked with cinammon and cocoa powder

Water