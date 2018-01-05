Dressings, spices and seasoning The following either burn fat, lower the GI of the foods you eat with them or contain essential minerals that are good for stopping weight gain.



Include them as often as possible!

Dressings Go for lemon and lime squeezed over your salad. Or try a blasamic vingear.



You can also add a dash of extra virgin olive oil, walnut oil, sesame oil, or even flax seed oil.



These good fats are actually essential for good health and better weight loss but use in moderation. Spices

Add cinammon, spices and green herbs to your dishes to season.

Nuts and seeds

Sprinkle unbleached, unsalted almonds, walnuts, cashews, macademia, brazil, hazelnuts and pecans on your salad for crunch and for a health boost.



Seeds are just as good so try adding a small handful of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seed, flax seeds and pine nuts. Avacado Gets a special mention because they are so packed full of goodness and fat fighting properties. Spread on your wholemeal bread instead of butter. Yum!







