>
>
Bikini Diet | Beach Body Diet
Article in images

Fat-burning soup

 

- Fat-burning soup
Fat-burning soup

Preparation and cooking time: 1h 10min
Serves 4 (as starter)

Ingredients:
1.5 litres water,
2 cloves garlic,
1 aubergine,
1 bunch of celery,
1 cabbage,
2 bay leaves,
1 sprig of parsley,
1 onion,
2 leeks,
2 red peppers,
1 green pepper,
1 sprig of thyme,
2 tomatoes, salt and pepper.

Rinse and peel all your vegetables.

Remove the seeds from the peppers.

Peel and dice the onion and garlic and chop all your ingredients into small cubes apart from the tomatoes.

Steam the tomatoes for 2 minutes to help you remove the skin, then dice and place in a large pan with all the other chopped vegetables.

Add the herbs and seasoning (in a bouquet garni or makeshift piece of cloth tied up with string!).

Add the water, a little salt, a lot of pepper and gently simmer for an hour.

Remove the bouquet garni before serving. Don't blend your soup - it should be chunky.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
22/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Stars who married the same person twice ...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         