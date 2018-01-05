Fat-burning soup Fat-burning soup

Preparation and cooking time: 1h 10min

Serves 4 (as starter)



Ingredients:

1.5 litres water,

2 cloves garlic,

1 aubergine,

1 bunch of celery,

1 cabbage,

2 bay leaves,

1 sprig of parsley,

1 onion,

2 leeks,

2 red peppers,

1 green pepper,

1 sprig of thyme,

2 tomatoes, salt and pepper.



Rinse and peel all your vegetables.



Remove the seeds from the peppers.



Peel and dice the onion and garlic and chop all your ingredients into small cubes apart from the tomatoes.



Steam the tomatoes for 2 minutes to help you remove the skin, then dice and place in a large pan with all the other chopped vegetables.



Add the herbs and seasoning (in a bouquet garni or makeshift piece of cloth tied up with string!).



Add the water, a little salt, a lot of pepper and gently simmer for an hour.



Remove the bouquet garni before serving. Don't blend your soup - it should be chunky.









