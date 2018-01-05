|
Quick carrot and cumin mash
Preparation and cooking time: 12 min
serves 4
Ingredients:
250g puréed carrots,
1 tsp cumin,
1 tbsp reduced fat creme fraiche,
2 tbsp water,
salt and pepper
To serve:
Reduced fat creme fraiche
Chopped corriander
Heat the puréed carrots in a pan with a little water.
Season, add the cumin and creme fraiche and mix well.
NB: You could replace carrots with other root vegetables. Simply cook until soft and either blend with a food processor or mash manually.
Serve with a dollop of reduced fat creme fraiche and sprinling of chopped corriander.