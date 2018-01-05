Quick carrot and cumin mash Quick carrot and cumin mash



Preparation and cooking time: 12 min

serves 4



Ingredients:

250g puréed carrots,

1 tsp cumin,

1 tbsp reduced fat creme fraiche,

2 tbsp water,

salt and pepper

To serve:

Reduced fat creme fraiche

Chopped corriander



Heat the puréed carrots in a pan with a little water.



Season, add the cumin and creme fraiche and mix well.



NB: You could replace carrots with other root vegetables. Simply cook until soft and either blend with a food processor or mash manually.



Serve with a dollop of reduced fat creme fraiche and sprinling of chopped corriander.













