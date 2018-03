Moroccan orange salad Moroccan orange salad



Preparation: 7 min

serves 2



Ingredients:

2 small oranges,

1 tsp cinammon,

orange blossom water

To serve:

Fat free yoghurt



Peel the oranges and remove the bitter pith.



Cut into thin slices and arrange on a plate.



Sprinkle with cinnamon, then drizzle with a few drops of orange blossom water.



Serve with a ramekin of fat free yoghurt on the side.



Couldn't be simpler!