Bikini Diet | Beach Body Diet
How it works
Everything You Need To Know About The South Beach Diet
Everything You Need To Know About The Dukan Diet
The lemon diet: lose weight in a week with our detailed weight...
The cabbage soup diet
Health and Fitness Editor
22/04/2013
Bikini diet |beach body diet | Lose weight before your holidays
How it works
Can I really slim down in 15 days?
Low GI foods
Fat-burning superfoods
A typical day's intake
Fruit and vegetables
Dressings, spices and seasoning
Low-fat pasta carbonara
Fat-burning soup
Quick carrot and cumin mash
Moroccan orange salad
