- Cabbage soup diet - Lose weight fast with cabbage soup diet

Ah, the cabbage soup diet - a speed slimmers best friend and your bowel’s worst nightmare.

Everyone’s heard of this cult eating plan, but losing weight by following cabbage soup diet (which even smells unappealing before it leaves the other end) and a mixture of fruit and veg isn’t the most glamorous way to slim down.
Nonetheless, for special dresses and any event on your social calendar that requires you to look like a leaner version of yourself, then the cabbage soup diet does what it sets out to.

Does the cabbage soup diet work?

The cabbage soup diet itself is a rapid weight loss diet where you have to exist on cabbage soup for seven days. It’s important to remember that it’s a short term remedy for weight loss!

You can lose up to 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in a week (!) but it’s not without its drawbacks.
According to the plan, you get to eat as much cabbage soup as you like. The diet includes a limited intake of certain fruit and veg. It is said that the more soup you consume, the more weight you lose. It may sound tempting but ultimately it’s not a healthy way to lose weight.

Health experts say that on the cabbage soup diet the weight you lose is not fat; but water and muscle tissue and once you've tried this diet for a week when you start eating like a half normal human being again, the weight will return.




 
  
10/08/2011
