Cabbage soup diet Dangers of the cabbage soup diet



As with any diet that sounds too good to be true, the cabbage soup has plenty of downsides that you should know about before going ahead with this plan.



Critics point out that the weight loss is not permanent, as you lose water rather than body fat . It’s likely that when you finish the plan that you’ll re-gain the weight you lost, and some even suggest you can put more weight back on.



Whilst the cabbage diet is a great way to minimise your calorie intake the diet itself is low in protein , vitamins and minerals which can lead to feelings of nausea and weakness. Other than the obvious nutritional shortfalls cabbage soup will unfortunately make you fart like a trooper and it won’t smell good either!



Not very ladylike. It's perfect for those who live or work alone - otherwise just make sure you know where your nearest facilities are.






