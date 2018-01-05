Cabbage soup diet Cabbage Soup 7 day diet plan For those of you brave enough, desperate enough or curious enough to want to put the cabbage soup diet plan to the test, here’s what to do:



Day One:



On day one limit yourself to eating cabbage soup and any fruit you want - except bananas. Wash down your grub with unsweetened teas, cranberry juice and water.



Day Two:



Day two should be dedicated to more cabbage soup and a range of vegetables. Whether you eat your veggies raw, cooked or combined, make sure you keep hunger at bay with veggies and where possible try to include leafy green vegetables like kale and spinach.



Avoid dry beans, peas and corn. In the evening or at lunch eat a baked potato to fill up but importantly don’t eat any fruit today.



Day Three:



On the third day of your cabbage soup extravaganza you can eat all the cabbage soup you want, and can nibble on fruit and veggies too- this time no potatos.



Day Four:



This day will be fun. Day four aims to quash your desire for sugary foods, so you’re able to eat as many as eight bananas and drink skimmed milk to your hearts delight. You’re also able to eat as much cabbage soup as you like - as always.



Day Five:



Finally you get to eat some real food. On day five you’re able to eat ten to twenty ounces of beef and fresh tomatoes. Try to keep hydrated and drink up to eight glasses of water to dilute the uric acid from your body. As well as beef and tomatos you’re also allowed to eat your trusty cabbage soup.



Day Six:



On day six treat yourself to some beef or chicken and some veggies - but no potatoes. But don’t get carried away you’ll have to eat your cabbage soup at least once.



Day Seven:



On day seven you’re nearly there! Prepare yourself some brown rice, and fill up on unsweetened fruit juices and some veggies. Ensure you have at least one bowl of cabbage soup today and keep hydrated.







