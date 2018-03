Cabbage soup diet recipe Cabbage soup diet recipe Ingredients:

6 large spring onions 2 green peppers tomatoes 1 or 2 cans of carrots 1 container of button mushrooms celery 1 bunch of half a head of cabbage 1 or 2 cubes of bouillon (optional)





How to make: Season to taste with pepper, parsley curry powder or garlic Sauté the spring onions and green pepper Remove the outer layers off the cabbage, cut into bite size pieces and add to the pan. Add the chopped mushrooms, celery and carrots and add the tomatoes. For a spicy flavor add curry powder or cayenne pepper to taste. For seasoning you can use bouillon cubes. Try not to add any salt. Add 12 cups of water, cover and put heat on low. Let the soup simmer for two hours or so.