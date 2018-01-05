>
>
Cabbage soup diet

Cabbage soup diet

   

 

- Cabbage soup diet
Cabbage soup diet: Quick fix?

For a quick fix the cabbage soup diet is great, and is a good way to kick start healthier eating habits.

The results you get in terms of weight loss and waist loss are great motivators, but it can be disheartening when you start to eat normally again and the scales start to creep up again.

In terms of nutrition and calories, there are lots of key vitamins and minerals missing day to day, which is why it is best to limit this diet plan to the recommended seven days.
The cabbage soup diet plan isn’t a miracle worker and it does require careful planning, discipline and motivation.

It’s a secret short cut to go down a dress size but try in terms of sensible, maintained weight loss, there are better diets out there.

Check out these articles on how to eat healthily:




  
 
Health and Fitness Editor
10/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         