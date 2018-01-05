>
Cabbage soup diet

Cabbage soup diet - Lose weight fast

 

- Cabbage soup diet - Lose weight fast
How does it work?

Cabbage soup has a very low calorie count, and by living off fruit and cabbage soup you are essentially forcing the body into a state of semi-starvation which in turn slows down your metabolism.

You start to lose weight when the body starts using up the fat reserves.

What are the benefits?

Of course any quick fix that helps us to slim down scores some brownie points.

The main reason the cabbage soup diet is so popular is its ability to shave inches off your waistline (and else where) in a very short space of time.

It’s a perfect plan to stick to for any occasion where you need to look you slinky best, and it can be a good way to kick off a regular diet plan.

As it is a soup it also helps to cleanse your body from the inside out.

This diet can also be followed as part of a detox regime, but make sure you limit the plan to the recommended seven days.

