Cabbage Soup Diet The Cabbage Soup diet has got to be one of the most famous quick fix diets out there, but it has it downsides too.



The seven day diet which consists of mainly eating, you guessed it, cabbage soup, has got a real cult following and is great if you want to lose weight quickly.



The problem is that you can only go on it short term and once you go back to your normal diet the pounds pile on pretty quickly.



How it works



So for seven days you can have as much cabbage soup as you want, in fact some people say that the more soup you consume the more weight you lose.



You can also have a limited intake of certain fruit and veg.



Cabbage soup has a very low calorie count, so you're essentially forcing your body into a state of semi-starvation which in turn slows down your metabolism.



Each day of the seven day diet is different and works as follows.



Day One: On day one limit yourself to eating cabbage soup and any fruit you want - except bananas. Wash down your grub with unsweetened teas, cranberry juice and water. Day Two: Day two should be dedicated to more cabbage soup and a range of vegetables. Whether you eat your veggies raw, cooked or combined, make sure you keep hunger at bay with veggies and where possible try to include leafy green vegetables like kale and spinach. Avoid dry beans, peas and corn. In the evening or at lunch eat a baked potato to fill up but importantly don’t eat any fruit today. Day Three: On the third day of your cabbage soup extravaganza you can eat all the cabbage soup you want, and can nibble on fruit and veggies too - this time no potatoes. Day Four: This day will be fun. Day four aims to quash your desire for sugary foods, so you’re able to eat as many as eight bananas and drink skimmed milk to your hearts delight. You’re also able to eat as much cabbage soup as you like - as always. Day Five: Finally you get to eat some real food. On day five you’re able to eat ten to twenty ounces of beef and fresh tomatoes. Try to keep hydrated and drink up to eight glasses of water to dilute the uric acid from your body. As well as beef and tomatoes you’re also allowed to eat your trusty cabbage soup. Day Six: On day six treat yourself to some beef or chicken and some veggies - but no potatoes. But don’t get carried away you’ll have to eat your cabbage soup at least once. Day Seven: On day seven you’re nearly there! Make yourself some brown rice, and fill up on unsweetened fruit juices and some veggies. Make sure you have at least one bowl of cabbage soup today and keep hydrated.



Results



It's said that you can lose up to 10 pounds in one week, but don't forget that that will probably go back on when you eat normally again.



Plus points



The main reason that the Cabbage Soup Diet is so popular is because it quickly gets rid of a fair few pounds.



It's also a good way to kick off a normal diet.



Finally, the soup helps you to cleanse your body so is a good detox.



Downsides



As we've said, the weight loss isn't permanent.



Side effects include nausea, weakness and a lot of gas.



