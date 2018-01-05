Scarlett Johansson celebrity diet: the low-calorie diet

>
Scarlett Johansson is famed for her curves but the star lost a few pounds to squeeze into a leather catsuit for her role in Iron Man 2.

Miss Johansson denies loosing silly amounts of weight but admitted to going on a low-calorie diet based on white meat, vegetables and regular work outs.

Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "A low-calorie diet guarantees weight loss without the risk of putting weight back on afterwards. The advantage of this diet is that it allows the dieter to adopt a healthy attitude towards food for years to come.

Risks: "For a time, low-calorie diets can make the dieter feel famished."

Top tip to pinch from Scarlett: Fruits, vegetables and starchy foods... these form the basis of a healthy diet, for losing weight without the risk of deficiencies. Don't forget to retain a bit of fat in your diet... the body needs fatty acids. Glowing skin and hair depend on it!

Best not waste those biscuits then...
