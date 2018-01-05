>
>
Celebrity diets: celebrity diet secrets for staying slim
  
Rihanna celebrity diet: the Atkins diet
In this article

Rihanna celebrity diet: the Atkins diet


Rihanna has the type of womanly curves we dream of, teamed with a toned body that almost puts us off the gym - but her gorgeous bod' is also down to eating well.

In the past Ri-Ri has tried the famous (but controversial) Atkins diet.

Basically Atkins equals zero carbs but there are no restrictions on fats. In a word, a diet that's guaranteed to be very rich in cholesterol.

Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "The Atkins diet is completely unbalanced and very dangerous, even though it's been reborn in recent years under the name "Low Carb" diet - it actually eliminates carbohydrates, meaning that fruits can't be consumed and yet fats can. Not good."

Risks: "With the Atkins diet there is a distinct lack of vitamins and it's disastrous for cholesterol levels."

Top tip to pinch from Rihanna: This diet is to be avoided at all costs. If you want a body like Rihanna then head to the gym instead. No short cuts here. Boo.
Health and Fitness Editor
09/04/2012
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         