Rihanna celebrity diet: the Atkins diet

Rihanna has the type of womanly curves we dream of, teamed with a toned body that almost puts us off the gym - but her gorgeous bod' is also down to eating well.



In the past Ri-Ri has tried the famous (but controversial) Atkins diet.



Basically Atkins equals zero carbs but there are no restrictions on fats. In a word, a diet that's guaranteed to be very rich in cholesterol.



Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "The Atkins diet is completely unbalanced and very dangerous, even though it's been reborn in recent years under the name "Low Carb" diet - it actually eliminates carbohydrates, meaning that fruits can't be consumed and yet fats can. Not good."



Risks: "With the Atkins diet there is a distinct lack of vitamins and it's disastrous for cholesterol levels."



Top tip to pinch from Rihanna: This diet is to be avoided at all costs. If you want a body like Rihanna then head to the gym instead. No short cuts here. Boo.





