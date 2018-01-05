>
Kirsten Dunst celebrity diet: the alkaline diet
It's difficult to believe that Kirsten needs to go on a diet... But with exercise not really being her thing, Kirsten has tried the alkaline diet.

This is pretty popular in celebville. There's no need to dig out your chemistry schoolbooks though, this regime consists of rebalancing the diet (which is often too rich in acidic products like processed food, red meat, chocolate, etc) and prioritising alkaline foods (fruit, vegetables, green tea).

This not only helps to lose weight but can also boost skin's radiance.

Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "It's an original diet but completely acceptable from a nutritional point of view. More than a pure weight loss plan, it's above all a rebalancing diet that has everything to ensure good health."

Risks: "It's not dangerous at all because it doesn't cut out any category of foods. Everything being a question of balance, there's no risk of deficiencies."

Top tip to pinch from Kirsten: This diet is popular with a number of celebs because it allows them to adopt a healthy attitude towards food. Plus it sounds pretty cool.
