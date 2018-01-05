In this article

















Kirsten Dunst celebrity diet: the alkaline diet

It's difficult to believe that Kirsten needs to go on a diet... But with exercise not really being her thing, Kirsten has tried the alkaline diet.



This is pretty popular in celebville. There's no need to dig out your chemistry schoolbooks though, this regime consists of rebalancing the diet (which is often too rich in acidic products like processed food, red meat, chocolate, etc) and prioritising alkaline foods (fruit, vegetables, green tea).

This not only helps to lose weight but can also boost skin's radiance.



Risks: "It's not dangerous at all because it doesn't cut out any category of foods. Everything being a question of balance, there's no risk of deficiencies."



