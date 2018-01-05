Gisele Bundchen celebrity diet: Martha's Vineyard Diet Detox

Gisele is a fan of Martha's Vineyard Diet Detox. This incredible Diet promises weight loss of 21 pounds in 21 days (around 10kg) - although we're not sure Gisele has ever had that much to lose!



This is essentially a liquid Detox where you can drink vegetable stock, herbal teas and a few fruit juices.



Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "A Detox can do a lot of good. But be careful, it's a question of duration. This one is for far too long! It should last 2 days absolute maximum, although 1 day is even better.



"Over a short period of time, it's not too unbalanced: vegetable stock provides trace elements while fruit juice provides sugar, and all of it will purify the body. We have a tendency to overeat these days, so an occasional Detox can be really beneficial."



Risks: "The main risk is fatigue. It's very important to avoid any exercise on the day you do this detox so that you can rest. Also limit the amount of liquid ingested to 2 litres max a day so you don't put strain on your kidneys."



Top tip to pinch from Gisele: Go ahead and detox but limit it to one day a week only.