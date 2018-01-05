|
Celebrity diets: celebrity diet secrets for staying slim
Kate Hudson celebrity diet: the high protein diet
For Kate Hudson, the problem of post-pregnancy weight was quickly dealt with. Following her last pregnancy she lost 27kg in... 4 months! Of course giving birth may have helped...
Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "High protein diets are very effective when they're carefully followed. They don't allow for any bending of the rules, not even the slightest, seemingly harmless infringement. A single tomato can ruin results."
Risks: "It can be very dangerous in the event of heart or kidney failure. But generally speaking, it's a diet that shouldn't be followed for more than two weeks."
"If you've just had a baby the body is trying to re-establish a balance and avoid deficiencies, so this diet isn't ideal for sensible post baby weight loss."
Top tip to pinch from Kate: Because the weight loss is so spectacular in the short term, high protein diets are ideal for anyone who has decided to take themself in hand and wants a good, quick result. It's a good starting point, but take care throughout the stabilisation phase.
Health and Fitness Editor
09/04/2012
