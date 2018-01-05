>
>
Celebrity diets: celebrity diet secrets for staying slim
  
Kate Hudson celebrity diet: the high protein diet
In this article

Kate Hudson celebrity diet: the high protein diet


For Kate Hudson, the problem of post-pregnancy weight was quickly dealt with. Following her last pregnancy she lost 27kg in... 4 months! Of course giving birth may have helped...

She also benefited from a high protein diet and regular exercise.


Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "High protein diets are very effective when they're carefully followed. They don't allow for any bending of the rules, not even the slightest, seemingly harmless infringement. A single tomato can ruin results."

Risks: "It can be very dangerous in the event of heart or kidney failure. But generally speaking, it's a diet that shouldn't be followed for more than two weeks."

"If you've just had a baby the body is trying to re-establish a balance and avoid deficiencies, so this diet isn't ideal for sensible post baby weight loss."

Top tip to pinch from Kate: Because the weight loss is so spectacular in the short term, high protein diets are ideal for anyone who has decided to take themself in hand and wants a good, quick result. It's a good starting point, but take care throughout the stabilisation phase.
Health and Fitness Editor
09/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys 50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         