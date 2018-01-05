In this article

















Kate Hudson celebrity diet: the high protein diet

For Kate Hudson, the problem of post-pregnancy weight was quickly dealt with. Following her last pregnancy she lost 27kg in... 4 months! Of course giving birth may have helped...



She also benefited from a high protein diet and regular exercise.



Top tip to pinch from Kate: Because the weight loss is so spectacular in the short term, high Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "High protein diets are very effective when they're carefully followed. They don't allow for any bending of the rules, not even the slightest, seemingly harmless infringement. A single tomato can ruin results."It can be very dangerous in the event of heart or kidney failure. But generally speaking, it's a diet that shouldn't be followed for more than two weeks.""If you've just had a baby the body is trying to re-establish a balance and avoid deficiencies, so this diet isn't ideal for sensible post baby weight loss ."Because the weight loss is so spectacular in the short term, high protein diets are ideal for anyone who has decided to take themself in hand and wants a good, quick result. It's a good starting point, but take care throughout the stabilisation phase.

