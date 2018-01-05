>
Madonna celebrity diet: the macrobiotic diet
Madonna celebrity diet: the macrobiotic diet


Madonna is proud to show off her sculpted figure which she has worked hard for over the years, and in terms of her diet she's just as strict, opting for a macrobiotic diet.

It's a predominantly vegetarian diet that's based on the principles of yin and yang. Expect lots of whole grains with vegetables and legumes. Too strict? Not for Madonna.


Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "The macrobiotic diet is a very zen, philosophical attitude towards food, and can help keep weight consistent.

Risks: "I would say that there aren't any. It's a 100% healthy diet that's based on healthy foods for the body, mostly cereals and vegetables.

Top tip to pinch from Madonna: The idea of a stabilising diet over the long term is good. By cutting out meat and limiting the amount of fatty foods, this type of diet will inevitably have a slimming effect. There's no secret, the winning trio is cereals, fruits and vegetables.
09/04/2012
