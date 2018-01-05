>
Megan Fox celebrity diet: the vinegar detox diet
Megan Fox looks incredible in lingerie ads for Armani, but (irritatingly) she freely admits to avoiding the gym and eating her fave foods as she pleases.

Apparently her secret lies in a cocktail of water and apple cider vinegar that she sips every morning for its cleansing, slimming and complexion-improving properties.

Ok so it's hardly mouthwatering, but if it works, we could be convinced, right?

Nutritionist Dr Aubry says:"Unfortunately, cider vinegar doesn't have any particular slimming properties. So if that does her any good, it's only because she believes that it does.

Risks: "She isn't really risking a lot apart from the very acidic nature of the vinegar that might lead to stomachache after a while."

Top tip to pinch from Megan: Ditch the vinegar and instead opt for lemon juice in a glass of warm water in the morning. It's really cleansing for the liver.
