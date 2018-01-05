In this article

















Natalie Portman celebrity diet: the vegetarian diet

Natalie Portman owes her slim figure to her convictions. A hard-line vegetarian, she likes "to eat things that have not been killed."



She even became a vegan in 2009 in reaction to the scandals involving American industrial food production.



Nutritionist Dr Aubry says: "A vegetarian diet isn't unbalanced. We don't need meat, just as long as our diet is varied.



"A vegan diet, on the other hand, seems too restrictive to me: I'd prefer to keep dairy for calcium. It's very important."



Risks: "Whilst people can survive without meat, they must nevertheless remember that it's the main source of iron in the diet and it can't be found in the same proportions in vegetables.



Those following a vegetarian diet should therefore consider taking iron supplements from time to time."



Top tip to pinch from Natalie: Vegetarians can have some delicious, balanced and creative dishes based on whole grains and vegetables. There's no need to eat meat!



