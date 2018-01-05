Celebrity personal trainers | diet and fitness regimes

Penelope Cruz © Sipa Almost all celebrities have personal trainers and in some cases they've become stars themselves!



Celebrity personal trainers are charged with changing the shapes of our favourite stars but how do they do it?



Whether it's to fit into that skin-tight Valentino number for a red-carpet event, or just to stay impossibly svelte, the stars are prepared to hire the very best diet and fitness pros in the biz.



And they expect results! Which is why you can be sure that any diet and fitness regime that comes from a celebrity personal trainer will certainly get you sleeker and slimmer than you've ever been before.



But - a word of caution - these diet and fitness regimes are not for the faint hearted. It's almost a full time job to stay looking as good as the likes of Penelope Cruz.



And then there's the cost... We can't all afford to have celebrity personal trainers on 24-hour call, we decided to investigate the methods used by the rich and famous across the pond for you to apply at home!



Want a body like Jessica Biel, Penelope Cruz or Carmen Electra? Find out what their trainers' secrets are, and see what our expert Valerie Orsoni had to say about their methods.









PH, SH

