Raw diet: our expert's opinion

"A 100% raw diet preserves all the virtues of nutrients that are usually altered by cooking methods (minerals get lost in cooking water, while vitamins and antioxidants are destroyed by heat). But it shouldn't be taken to extremes: eating a diet of fruit and vegetable juice only for a few days is dangerous to health. It doesn't provide your body with a good enough of balance to fuel it. You don't get any essential fatty acids, which the body can't produce itself, or protein, which the body needs for cell renewal. You'd need to incorporate sprouting seeds, for example, which would provide the body with protein that's quick to break down, plus nuts. Only follow this diet under the guidance of a nutritionist with expertise in raw diets."





