>
>
Celebrity personal trainers | diet and fitness regimes
Article in images

Raw diet: our expert's opinion

 

- Raw diet: our expert's opinion

 
"A 100% raw diet preserves all the virtues of nutrients that are usually altered by cooking methods (minerals get lost in cooking water, while vitamins and antioxidants are destroyed by heat). But it shouldn't be taken to extremes: eating a diet of fruit and vegetable juice only for a few days is dangerous to health. It doesn't provide your body with a good enough of balance to fuel it. You don't get any essential fatty acids, which the body can't produce itself, or protein, which the body needs for cell renewal. You'd need to incorporate sprouting seeds, for example, which would provide the body with protein that's quick to break down, plus nuts. Only follow this diet under the guidance of a nutritionist with expertise in raw diets."




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
14/05/2012
Reader ranking:4.3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         