- Daily exercise

Celebrity personal trainers | diet and fitness regimes
"Valerie Waters is an excellent personal trainer who understands the importance of regular exercise rather than one long, guilt-induced session once a week, which comes as a shock to the body if it isn't used to exercise. Like Jackie Keller, Valerie doesn't believe in cutting out all treats: it's OK to treat yourself to the odd burger or piece of cake from time to time, but you need to do an extra half an hour on the bike or go for a 30-minute power walk to burn it off."




  
  
14/05/2012
