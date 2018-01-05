>
>
Celebrity personal trainers | diet and fitness regimes
Article in images

Exercise every day

 

- Exercise every day
"For those who don't have time to hit the gym, Richard Giorla advises exercise throughout the day - if you take the stairs instead of the lift, walk to work instead of taking the car and take every opportunity for little bursts of exercise, by the end of the day you'll have done as much exercise as you would have at the gym. Complement this with light weights to burn calories and tone up in all the right places, without looking like a bodybuilder. Nutrition-wise, drink water as soon as you get up in the morning to break your fast. I recommend adding freshly-squeezed lemon juice to give your skin added zest first thing in the morning!"




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
14/05/2012
Reader ranking:4.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleHomemade Valentine's Day cards
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         