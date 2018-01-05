Exercise every day "For those who don't have time to hit the gym, Richard Giorla advises exercise throughout the day - if you take the stairs instead of the lift, walk to work instead of taking the car and take every opportunity for little bursts of exercise, by the end of the day you'll have done as much exercise as you would have at the gym. Complement this with light weights to burn calories and tone up in all the right places, without looking like a bodybuilder. Nutrition-wise, drink water as soon as you get up in the morning to break your fast. I recommend adding freshly-squeezed lemon juice to give your skin added zest first thing in the morning!"





