Our expert's



"Pilates is an excellent discipline for relaxation and lengthening muscles. It hones and tones the body. However, you need to do cardio as well to give your heart a workout, burn calories and fat reserves. Nutrition-wise, break up your meals sensibly. If you're not hungry, don't force yourself to eat just because it's snack time. 4 small meals a day are enough. If you eat more, you'll get your body used to being fed 'constantly' and whenever you eat, it will store the energy you put in as fat."





