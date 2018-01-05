Raw diet Alicia Silverstone ©Sipa Matt Amsden is the pioneer of RAWvolution, an eating plan which consists of eating only raw food. According to Matt, who runs a raw food delivery service in the states, munching raw food improves the body's hydration levels, makes you get more out of nutrients (as cooking partly destroys vitamins and minerals) and improves digestion.



His clients: Susan Sarandon, Cher and Alicia Silverstone (pre-baby, left).



His recommended fitness régime: yoga, yoga and more yoga.



His top 3 nutrition tips

1. Er, eat raw.

2. Eat lots of liquids (smoothies, soups and juices).

3. Eat green: green veggies are packed with nutrients and fibre, low in calories and go well with everything. You can even juice 'em.



His tips for rapid weight loss:

Only eat liquids such as fresh juices for a few days (fruit, cucumber, celery, spinach, parsley etc). This makes you lose weight rapidly without harming your health, because your body is still getting the essential nutrients it needs to function.





