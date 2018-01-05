Penelope Cruz diet Penelope Cruz © Sipa Personal trainer and nutritionist Jackie Keller is a former anorexic who advocates 'reconciliation' with food through a tasty, balanced diet. She runs a company which sells dishes cooked using seasonal produce, lots of fish and very little fat.



Her clients: Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz and Jessica Simpson.



Her top 3 fitness tips

1. Get a lttle exercise every day. When you get up in the morning, decide what exercise you're going to do today.

2. Exercise at least 3 times a week, making sure you work every part of your body.

3. Buy proper sports shoes for the type of exercise you do.



Her top 3 nutrition tips

1. Think of food as a friend rather than the enemy. A healthy relationship with food is indispensable if you want to stay slim.

2. Eat a balanced diet: at least 5 portions of fruit and 5 portions of veg a day, 1 source of protein and 1 source of whole starch at every meal.

3. Easy on the butter, fatty meat and white bread.



Her tips for rapid weight loss: Skip treats like the odd glass of wine and chocolate bar, cut out simple sugars, increase your intake of low calorie fruit and veg (cucumber and melon are good), eat fish 5 times a week, and get more exercise.





