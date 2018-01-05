>
>
Celebrity personal trainers | diet and fitness regimes
Article in images

Penelope Cruz diet

 

Penelope Cruz © Sipa - Penelope Cruz diet
Penelope Cruz © Sipa
Personal trainer and nutritionist Jackie Keller is a former anorexic who advocates 'reconciliation' with food through a tasty, balanced diet. She runs a company which sells dishes cooked using seasonal produce, lots of fish and very little fat.

Her clients: Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz and Jessica Simpson.

Her top 3 fitness tips
1. Get a lttle exercise every day. When you get up in the morning, decide what exercise you're going to do today.
2. Exercise at least 3 times a week, making sure you work every part of your body.
3. Buy proper sports shoes for the type of exercise you do.

Her top 3 nutrition tips
1. Think of food as a friend rather than the enemy. A healthy relationship with food is indispensable if you want to stay slim.
2. Eat a balanced diet: at least 5 portions of fruit and 5 portions of veg a day, 1 source of protein and 1 source of whole starch at every meal.
3. Easy on the butter, fatty meat and white bread.

Her tips for rapid weight loss: Skip treats like the odd glass of wine and chocolate bar, cut out simple sugars, increase your intake of low calorie fruit and veg (cucumber and melon are good), eat fish 5 times a week, and get more exercise.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
14/05/2012
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayStars who married the same person twice ...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         