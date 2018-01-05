Jessica Biel circuit training

>
Personal trainer Valerie Waters has been working with celebrity bodies for 17 years. She whips them into tip-top shape for big roles using a method of weight training designed to develop an elegant, toned, athletic and feminine bod. Valerie has also started her own gyms and a line of exercise equipment.

Devotees: Jennifer Garner, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Biel, Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington.

Her top 3 exercise tips
1. Spread out your sessions. It's better to do half an hour of exercises a day than 2 hours once a week.
2. Use circuit training and similar sessions (30 minutes or more of weight-training and toning exercises mixed with cardio).
3. Invest in a multi-purpose piece of equipment such as a band or ball that you can use to tone arms, legs and abs.

Her top 3 nutritional tips 
1. Make packed lunches for work the night before, so you don't get tempted to eat junk ir snack food.
2. Mix protein (such as ham and eggs) with whole starch (such as wholemeal bread and cereals) at breakfast, to keep your blood sugar levels up and stop you from crashing and snacking later on.

Her tips for quick weight loss: go through your diet with a toothcomb to find out which foods are at fault, and redress the balance. Cut out junk food, sugar-laden food and processed food. Increase the length and intensity of your exercise sessions.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
14/05/2012
