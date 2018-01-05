Nicole Kidman exercise plan

|
Her clients: Nicole Kidman, Michele Hicks, Gina Gershon and David Arquette.
Her top 3 exercise tips
1. Long sets of exercises with lots of reps (50-100) develop long, fine muscles.
2. Mix weights with cardio. Ideally, mix up intense bursts of exercise with 'recovery' periods of easier work.
3. Every week, have an 'enjoyable' exercise session such as cycling, dancing, swimming, running or yoga, in addition to your daily exercises.
Her top 3 nutrition tips
1. Have 5 small meals a day (2 at home and 3 at work) rather than 3 big ones.
2. Be inventive with your cooking. This will help develop a better relationship with food and control the amount of calories in what you cook.
3. Have dessert at lunchtime, not at dinnertime, so you've got the afternoon to burn it off.
Her tips for rapid weight loss
Drink more water and eat more vegetables. Never miss meals. Avoid simple sugars, salt and caffeine. Make dinner the lightest meal of the day. Don't diet: just eat healthier. Do 45 minutes of exercise 6 days a week.
