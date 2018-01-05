Albums
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Albums
Diets
All articles
Diet quiz: what's your ideal body shape?
Photo credit: Jen Keys
Question 2/8 :
The ideal body shape for you is along the lines of...
• Scarlett Johansson and her feminine curves
• Kate Moss and her sexy slim figure
• Katie Holmes and her chic elegance
• Beyoncé Knowles and her toned bum
Questions:
2
The lemon diet: lose weight in a week with our detailed weight...
The Pritikin diet
The Mayo diet
The Okinawa diet
Health and Fitness Editor
17/04/2011
Article Plan
Diet Plans | Which is the best diet plan for me?
▼
Diet quiz: find the perfect diet for you
Ideal body shape
Diet quiz: what's on your lunch menu?
Diet quiz: what do you snack on?
Diet quiz: do you go for drinks after work?
Diet quiz: what's for dinner?
Diet quiz: what meal for your guests?
Diet quiz: what's your comfort food?
Profile: Chrononutrition Diet
Profile: Weight Watchers Diet
Profile: Dukan Diet
Profile: Mediterranean Diet
05/01/2018
