>
>

Diet quiz: what meal for your guests?

 

- Diet quiz: what meal for your guests?


Question 7/8 :

You've got friends coming round for dinner. What's your speciality?
 •  Fish with grilled veg
 •  Roast chicken and sautéed potatoes
 •  A vegetable tart, washed down with a bottle of wine
 •  Very simple, a plate of pasta and pesto followed by a bit of cake


  
  


Questions: 7


Health and Fitness Editor
17/04/2011

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Jessica Albas maternity styleBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         