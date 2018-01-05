The hottest diet trends of 2010

The baby food diet - does it really work? Reviewed by Lauren Mills, Slims.com



What is the baby food diet?

The concept is simple: eat 14 portions of homemade or pre-packaged baby food per day.



Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and even Lily Allen have dabbled, so there must be something in it, right?



Does the baby food diet really work?

Thinking I’d relish in the convenience of this diet, I immediately purchased enough puree for the first few days. But at between 50p and £1 a pot, this diet will eat away at your bank balance as much as your flabby bits.



In practice, the principle of eating ‘little and often’ worked for me. I could whip out a pot of Tender carrots and potatoes or Turkey and cranberry dinner at work, on the train and have a three-course meal in front of the telly.



Plus, since the contents are intended for little ones, organic, additive-free varieties were easy to come by.



On day three, however, everything I touched turned to mush. After almost knocking out my partner with a midget Fruit medley, I decided to get some more taste in my paste.



Despite the high sugar contents, baby food, as expected, is bland and samey. So I spent the evening in the kitchen, concocting tiny versions of my favourite smooth foods; tuna and sweetcorn mash, spicy pumpkin puree and a blueberry and banana smoothie.



They sound delicious, except I’d rather not eat them three times a day, each.



In summary, this diet touches on a few key principles to a healthy diet: eating regularly, having little snacks at hand and consuming plenty of fruit and vegetables. But embarking on this texture-less, gimmicky diet is not the way to do it.









