Exercise Calorie Counter | Find out what exercises to do
Our free exercise calorie counter tells you how much exercise (and what type) you need to do to burn off your latest indulgence.
You may already know the calorie content of your favourite chocolate bar but did you know that 30 minutes of rowing will burn it off?
Or alternatively you could do 1 hour and 25 minutes of yoga for the same result... still want that chocolate bar?
With the help of the Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety in France we've come up with this easy to use Exercise Calorie Counter!
French women all have great figures, despite all that wine and cheese, and this is why!
To get an idea of the physical activity and exercise required to burn off the calories from your favourite snacks, try our very simple free exercise calorie counter...
How does it work? It's very simple:
- Choose a food from the drop-down menu.
- Click on the ‘CALCULATE’ button.
- Check out the activities and time required doing them in order to burn those surplus calories.
Source: ANSES
Health and Fitness Editor
25/05/2012
