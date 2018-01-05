Day 7 Day 7 Today was the first day of reintroducing food. Last nights double 'reg' pill idea paid off and this morning I was (as promised) regular. Woooo.



Felt a lot lighter afterwards. Went three times in the morning and then not after that but felt pretty empty of bowel all day so that's cool.



I had an organic apple - a real whole one, blissfully not in juice format - for breakfast. That was fine.



Got ravenous about an hour later though. I held out and entertained myself by spending the morning applying exfoliation, deforesting, shaving and carefully applying fake tan in prep for my holiday.



Then for lunch I went for some steamed asparagus and steamed salmon. Was supposed to be sticking to just organic veg but I thought I'd better accelerate the process. I've got to be back on form for the flight. Anyway that was fine too.



For dinner, I baked a butternut squash stuffed with couscous, cherry tomatoes, dried apricots, rosemary, garlic and sesame seeds. Everything was organic. Drank 2l of water too.



Dinner seems to be staying put too - no adverse effects to report.



This evening I have to take my 'reg' pills and do one toxin absorber (the official name for the herb mix) before bed. I have to keep doing this until all the product is gone - just because it's good for me, not cause I actually HAVE to.



I feel pretty good. The boyfriend is full of praise for my slimmer figure but I can't really tell all that much! Apparently I'll really feel the benefit next week. So I'll let you know.







