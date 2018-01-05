>
>
Fasting cleanse | Detox fast diary

Day 7

 

- Day 7
Day 7

Today was the first day of reintroducing food. Last nights double 'reg' pill idea paid off and this morning I was (as promised) regular. Woooo.

Felt a lot lighter afterwards. Went three times in the morning and then not after that but felt pretty empty of bowel all day so that's cool.

I had an organic apple - a real whole one, blissfully not in juice format - for breakfast. That was fine.

Got ravenous about an hour later though. I held out and entertained myself by spending the morning applying exfoliation, deforesting, shaving and carefully applying fake tan in prep for my holiday.

Then for lunch I went for some steamed asparagus and steamed salmon. Was supposed to be sticking to just organic veg but I thought I'd better accelerate the process. I've got to be back on form for the flight. Anyway that was fine too.

For dinner, I baked a butternut squash stuffed with couscous, cherry tomatoes, dried apricots, rosemary, garlic and sesame seeds. Everything was organic. Drank 2l of water too.

Dinner seems to be staying put too - no adverse effects to report.

This evening I have to take my 'reg' pills and do one toxin absorber (the official name for the herb mix) before bed. I have to keep doing this until all the product is gone - just because it's good for me, not cause I actually HAVE to.

I feel pretty good. The boyfriend is full of praise for my slimmer figure but I can't really tell all that much! Apparently I'll really feel the benefit next week. So I'll let you know.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
01/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         