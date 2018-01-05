>
Day 6

Day 6

 

Day 6

I'm sick of the process. I thought I could handle the monotony of apple juice and ginger herb mix for the full 7 days but I can't.

I'm a so over downing the mixture and then all the water - it's very plain and dull and I'm a serious flavour person.
I've decided that today is the last day so I'm reintroducing food tomorrow (because you're allowed to do that to "lessen the strength of your cleanse" - it says so in the packet. Promise) and then by Friday evening, I will be back on schedule.

At least then I won't have to worry about doing their reintroducing food day which involves limited diet choices which probably won't be available on a flight to Hong Kong.

I am supposed to continue to take the remaining sachets of herbs until they're all gone so I'll give that a go - it's back to being just before bed instead of five times a day. Phew.
I weighed myself in France and I'm 55kg / 8.2 stone which I suppose means I've lost 3.2kg / 13lbs - almost a stone!

Can't say that I can see any huge improvements in my look though - Anna reckons that happens afterwards so fingers crossed.
Ohhhh weirdly, I have some scratches on my arm and they are not healing as fast and it could be due to the blood thinning properties of the ginger - it's mild though so no harm.

According to the literature, the most positive effects are seen after the cleanse is complete so I'll continue the blog for a bit afterwards to let you know.





  
  
01/08/2011
