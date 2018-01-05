>
>

Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk

 
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
In this article
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk

Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk

As much as some of us hate it, the cliche of the January detox is alive, well and very much happening.

If you're back in the office you'll be sure to have noticed the increase in suspicious looking healthy foods and snacks and the disappearance of the pre Christmas chocolates and cakes.

As heartbreaking as it is to banish the biscuits from your desk, eating healthily is - shockingly - really good for you , so it's worth jumping on board!

Plus now that everyone else is doing it you'll have more support to do it to. Sometimes the sheep really do have it best.

But rather than hunt round the shops peering at those confusing calorie counts and fat contents in tiny-typefaces, we've done some research into the best healthy foods and drinks and found our favourites to share with you.

So for healthy desk foods and snacks read on...

10/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         