Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
NuMe
NuMe


Although we wouldn't normally advocate ready meals, sometimes certain brands come up trumps for time-saving, healthy food options.

The Morrisons NuMe range is one of these. Packed full of healthy foods and fabulous flavours the NuMe range is perfect for when you're looking for something quick, easy and healthy.

They're what they say on the tin too, this Chicken and squash spelt risotto is low fat, 1 of your 5 a day and under 400 calories - not bad at all!

There's also around 300 other options to pick and choose. From snacks to soups focusing on a lifestyle of healthy eating rather than a fad diet option.

So whack it in the microwave and off we go!

Available from Morrisions.

10/01/2013
