Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
Go Coco
Ever since Rihanna donned that tiny pineapple bikini for Vita Coco people have been going mad for coconut water - and rightly so!

Coconuts can do a lot for our bodies and are a great drink to sip when you're trying to lose weight!

Nutrition expert Ross Currie of Go Coco says: "Coconut water is packed with vitamins and minerals, including twice as much potassium as a banana which is fantastic for a natural energy boost whilst being low calorie.

It also plays an important role in regulating your heartbeat, insulin levels and muscle development."

That's a lot of goodness from one little bottle.

10/01/2013
