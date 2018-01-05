Green Tea

The idea of getting through the day without about 4 or 5 cups of tea or coffee seems absurd, but unsurprisingly qwaffing all that caffeine isn't so good for your health.



Ross Currie of Go Coco says: "Tea is a natural antioxidant, which protects your body from free radicals, pollutants and aging. Green tea can increase your metabolism, while ginger tea is great for digestion and aiding the absorption of food and peppermint tea."



This is why it's great to swap your milk-and-one-sugars for a healthy cup of green, peppermint or ginger tea - if you're stuck for inspiration then Tea pigs do a great selection and we just can't get enough them.



