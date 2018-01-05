>
>
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
Munch Seeds
In this article

Snacking on seeds isn't just for birds y'know. Full of essential vitamins, minerals, proteins and fibre these little seeds are super good for you.

So if you're looking for a little something something to snack on after the 3pm slump, reaching for some pumpkin or sesame seeds will give you the perfect boost.

No other company has quite as many options as Munchy Seeds. As well as the amazing packaging (yes, it does work) then you can see that these guys know what they're talking about. Every packet has it's own health benefits from reducing cholesterol levels to staving off hunger - it's all on their website too.

We've gone for the more traditional plain seed snack packs here (all under 170cals each) but they also do a load of other options including savoury, sweet, chili and chocolate - though maybe save the last for a Friday treat...

Available from health stores around the UK or online.




10/01/2013
